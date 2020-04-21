Robert W. “Bob” Sullivan, 93, of Grand Island, formerly of Palmer, died Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Tiffany Square Care Center in Grand Island.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of life and inurnment will be held for family and friends at a later date. All Faiths Funeral Home is serving the family.
Bob was born Sept, 8, 1926, to Mildred L. (Morrison) and H. Wyndham Sullivan in Merrick County. He graduated from Grand Island High Senior School in 1944. Bob worked for an implement dealer in Grand Island for several years. He served in the Army from 1952 through 1954, including a tour of duty in Germany.
Bob was united in marriage to Betty Scott on May 1, 1955, at the United Methodist Church in Fullerton. They celebrated 60 years of marriage. He was blessed with eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren and loved spending time with them.
The couple lived and raised their four sons on their farm near Palmer, until their move to Grand Island four years ago. He farmed in Merrick County. In 1958, he became a rural mail carrier and worked for 30 years. Prior to his recent move to Tiffany Square Care Center, he resided at Primrose Retirement Community.
Bob was a member of the United Methodist Church in Palmer, the American Legion Club and served on the Palmer School Board.
He was a man of great integrity. To know him was to love him. He lived a life filled with love and laughter. His heart was filled with faith, family and friends. Bob loved aviation and belonged to two flying clubs. He developed The Palmer International Airport (Sullivan Airstrip) on his farm. Many planes were housed and fly-ins were hosted on the airstrip.
Bob and Betty loved to travel. They visited many places across the United States. They also enjoyed spending time at their cabin on Sherman Reservoir. Laughs were shared with friends playing cards, dominos and dining. His love of fishing and hunting was shared with his sons.
Survivors include four sons and three daughters-in-law, Jim and Jeanne Sullivan of Grand Island and their children and grandchildren, Neil and Lindsey Sullivan and Auron and Ember of Lincoln, Ryan and Rachel Sullivan and Pearse of Grand Island; David Sullivan of Houston, Texas, and his daughter, Jessica Calenzo of New York; Terry and Kim Sullivan of Worms and their children and grandchildren, Brett and Samie Sullivan and Lauren and Max of Ashland, Jenny and Matt Cordes and Audra and Sawyer of Kearney, and Grant Sullivan of Holdrege; Robert (Gene) and Michelle Sullivan and their children and grandchildren, Lucas and Rachel Sullivan and Oliver of California, and Spenser Sullivan of Omaha.
He was preceded by in death by his wife; parents; his brother, Dale Sullivan; Barbara Sullivan; brother and sister-in-law, Harold and Joyce Sullivan; sister-in-law, Connie Hess; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Allen and Arlene Scott.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.
Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.