Bob Kutz, 88

Robert Dale Kutz, 88, of Grand Island died Friday, Dec. 27, 2 019, at his home at Kuester Lake.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island; a luncheon will follow.
Bob was born March 17, 1931, in Cambridge, the son of LaVerna (Bogle) and Floyd Albert Kutz. He grew up in Cambridge, graduating from Cambridge High School in 1948. He attended McCook Junior College in 1951-52 and played football there. He was drafted into the Korean conflict, serving two years in Germany.
After military service, he attended McCook College for one more year before transferring to the University of Nebraska in Lincoln where he graduated in January 1958 with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering.
Bob was united in marriage to Marla Mae Sutton of McCook on Jan. 12, 1953. They enjoyed 66 years of marriage together. Their early years were spent in McCook where Bob was employed by the Bureau of Reclamation. He dedicated his entire career to the bureau, working before college on the Medicine Creek Dam and as an engineer on the earliest computers for engineering applications.
After obtaining his degree he moved on to positions at several levels. In 1974, he was appointed project manager of the McCook office. In 1981 he was placed in charge of the combined McCook and Grand Island offices during the construction of the Calamus Dam and irrigation project.
During his career, Bob was active in many state and national irrigation associations, serving as officer for many. He was selected to participate in Gov. Ben Nelson’s Water Council to draft new laws to recognize the relationship of ground and surface water.
Upon retirement in June 1994, Bob was made an Admiral of the Nebraska Navy. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission also presented him with a citation for his contributions to fish and wildlife resources in Nebraska, especially his efforts to help authorize and fund the Calamus State Fish Hatchery.
During his years in McCook, he was very active in church and youth sports activities. He served as senior warden for St. Albans Episcopal Church. Bob especially loved hunting and fishing in the southwest Nebraska area. He later spent many hours growing and caring for trees around Kuester Lake. He stayed active most of his adult life, jogging daily. He was an ardent Husker fan, holding season tickets for more than 60 years.
Survivors include his wife Marla (Sutton) Kutz; two daughters and sons-in-law, Sheila and Jim Mueller and Karen and Richard Smith; a son, David Kutz; his grandchildren and their spouses, Todd and Erin Smith, Audrey Mueller Williams and Harold Williams, Carly Ward, Samuel and Mara Mueller, Nicholas Mueller, and Jack Ward; three great-grandchildren, Gavin and Hunter Smith and Skylar Williams; a brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Barbara Kutz; a brother-in-law, Gordon Sutton; and a sister- and brother-in-law, Marty and Lee Beauchamp.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Jean Miracle and Phyllis Schauer; and a son-in-law, Patricio Viale.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Nebraska Children’s Home Society of Omaha or the Central Nebraska Humane Society.