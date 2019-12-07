Robert “Bob” E. Jones, 77, of Grand Island died Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, with his family at his side.
Celebration of Life Service will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at First-Faith United Methodist Church. The Rev. Dr. Trudy Kenyon Anderson will officiate. Military honors will be rendered by the U.S. Air Force and United Veterans Honor Guards. Burial of ashes will be at a later date.
There will be a gathering of family and friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at All Faiths Funeral Home.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
More details will appear later.‘Bob’ Jones, 77