Robert “Bob” E. Jones, 77, of Grand Island died Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, with his family at his side.
Celebration of Life service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at the First Faith United Methodist Church. Rev. Trudy Kenyon Anderson will officiate. Military honors will be rendered by the U.S. Air Force and United Veterans honor guards. Burial of ashes will be at a later date.
There will be a gathering of family and friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at All Faiths Funeral Home.
Bob was born on Oct. 2, 1942, at Neligh, the son of Lloyd and Evlyn Berniece (Kohl) Jones. He graduated from Neligh High School in 1960, where he excelled at football and wrestling. After high school, he played football at Norfolk Junior College.
Bob served in the U.S. Air Force from 1960 to 1966.
On June 28, 1964, he was united in marriage to Judith England. He continued his education at Kearney State College, receiving both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees.
Bob taught math at Grand Island Senior High for 36 years and was a substitute teacher for an additional 14 years. He retired in 2004. Bob always said there wasn’t a day he didn’t love going to work.
Bob helped coach the early Grand Island Senior High Trap Shooting team in the late 70s. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, and was very active with his family in the Hall County 4-H program. He was a member of the 4-H Council, 4-H leader and Extension Board.
Bob loved to work in his shop — refinishing furniture and other treasures he found at auction. He and Judy were members of the First Faith United Methodist Church. Bob’s greatest accomplishment, in his opinion, were his grandchildren. He was so proud of all their accomplishments and loved to watch them do anything.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 55 years, Judy; their children, Dirk (Julie) Jones of Wichita, Kan., Darrin (Sudie) Jones of Kansas City, Mo., and Cami (Doug) Krueger of Aurora; grandchildren, Reid, Kristen, Spencer, Laurel, Clayton, Colin and Jayke; special grand-dog, Gus; sister, Marlene (Gary) Scholl of Elgin; and a brother, Doug (Maureen) Jones of Seattle, Wash.
He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant sister.
Online condolences may be sent to www.giallfaiths.com. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.