Blaine Kyle Morrow, beloved son, brother, friend, teammate and colleague, died on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at his family home in Grand lsland.
A Celebration of Life service will be at 10 a.m. on Friday at the Grand Island Evangelical Free Church.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, also at the church.
He was 23 years old and employed at the Academies of Grand Island Senior High. He was born Oct 2, 1996, in Hays Kan., to Greg and Tracy (Ortegren) Morrow. Throughout his life Blaine approached everything he did with passion and energy. He was a thoughtful and deeply caring person, driven to make a positive difference in the lives of those he knew.
Blaine’s drive and passion was most outwardly visible through his many athletic achievements. He excelled in multiple sports in high school and was a three-year starter in football at Hastings College. Less visible and widely known was his drive to achieve off the field of athletic competition. He was a scholar student his whole life, always working hard to learn, not just earn a grade. He loved to volunteer and enjoyed volunteering at Royal Family Kids Camp each year. He was passionate about impacting the lives of young people and was eager to pursue a career working with children. His passion and desire to achieve at times caused him to struggle with placing unreasonable pressures on himself. Perhaps this, or other things we will never understand, led to him choosing to end his short life just days after his 23rd birthday.
Blaine loved the outdoors, especially spending time at the farm. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, hiking, traveling to the mountains and working outside. He was never the most talented player, student, hunter or fisherman, but his work ethic, drive and love of competition helped him rise to the top in everything he did. He loved playing chess, cards and any board game that offered intellectual challenge.
Blaine leaves behind to cherish his memory his fiance, Marlena Ramirez; her parents, Hector and Corina Ramirez; her sisters, Elizabeth and Beatriz Ramirez of Grand Island; his parents; two brothers, Jacob Morrow and Carter Morrow, both of Grand Island; a sister-in-law, Angelica Carlini Morrow; his grandparents, Harold and Donna Ortegren of Marquette and Bob and Veldeen Morrow of O’Neill; and his much loved aunts, uncles and many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his great-grandfather, Roy Ortegren, and great-grandmother, Mary Jean Pinkerman.
Memorials are suggested to the Grand Island Public Schools Foundation.
