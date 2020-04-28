From a young little boy to a grandfather, a military captain to a war prisoner, from a far away country to another place half way across the globe — Bit Nguyen has led a life full of adventures.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, at Curran Funeral Chapel, Grand Island. Due to the pandemic, the service will not be open to the public but will be livestreamed on Curran Funeral Chapel’s Facebook page. Su Co Hanh Tue will officiate.
Bit Nguyen was born on Sept. 21, 1946, and passed away on April 25, 2020, in Grand Island. Bit Nguyen was the last child among five children, born in a small village Dai Dien Nam in Vietnam. He finished high school in Nha Trang and attended Thu Duc Infantry School of the South Vietnamese government. He was a second-lieutenant when he graduated and served in 23rd Infantry Division, 44th Regiment.
He met the love of his life, Vinh Ho, and got married in 1968. He became an instructor at Dong De Military School, Nha Trang, Vietnam. He was promoted to captain. During this time he also signed up for independent study for a law degree, but he did not get to finish the program because of the change of government. He served the South Vietnamese government until the fall of Saigon – April 30, 1975.
He was sent to the Vietnamese Communist concentration camp located in Tan Truc jungle where he endured hard labor, corporal punishment, starvation, and mental abuse from the Vietnamese Communists for four and a half years. The family he left behind was also suffering from poverty, starvation, discrimination and ostracism.
He was released from the concentration camp in 1979. He lived with his wife and five children as a rice farmer for close to 15 years.
Bit and his family migrated to the United States on March 1, 1994, as political refugees and became United States citizens in 2001. They settled in Grand Island. Bit worked at Chief Industries as a welder for 18 years. He retired in 2012.
Bit valued freedom and opportunity. The hardships in Vietnam after the war clearly defined these two words. He was a dedicated, hard worker who appreciated the opportunity to pursue the American Dream.
Bit’s favorite outdoor activity was fishing. He was a loving husband, a proud father and grandfather.
Bit is survived by his wife Vinh Ho; son, Huy Nguyen and daughter-in-law, Phoi Hac; daughter, Kim-Thoa Hart and son-in-law, Matt Hart; son, Hoang Nguyen and daughter-in-law, Trang Nguyen; daughter, Kimngan Nguyen and son-in-law, Martin Pella; daughter, Kim Chi Nguyen and son-in-law, Trung Tran; and eight grandchildren.
Your thoughts and prayers may be given at www.curranfuneralchapel.com under Bit’s obituary. Donations may be given to your favorite charities under Bit’s name.