WOOD RIVER — Billy Y. Wetterer, 92, of Wood River died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wood River, with the Rev. Jorge Canela officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the church, with a rosary to follow at 6.
Billy was born on Oct. 10, 1927, in Gregory, S.D., to William and Verona (Wendel) McCright. She grew up in Grand Island and graduated from Grand Island Senior High with the class of 1945. She was united in marriage to William C. Wetterer Jr. on Oct. 20, 1945, at Wood River. The couple then lived on the farm near Wood River.
Billy was employed by The Grand Island Independent as the family living editor for 23 years and continued to write a column for The Independent until recently.
She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wood River, was a member of the Red Cross Board and served as its president three times, and was a member of the St. Mary’s Council of Catholic Women, the Grand Island Kiwanis Club, the board of Hall County Historical Society and the Nebraska Mothers Association.
She was the 1996 recipient of the Grand Island YWCA Woman of Distinction Award.
Those left to cherish her memory are sons, William Wetterer, Michael (Bridget) Wetterer, Timothy Wetterer and Paul Wetterer; daughters, Liane (Bill) Davis, Janet Wright, Mary (Wayne) Stoltenberg, Ruth Ann (Jerry) Brandt and Susan (Jim) Kelley; 20 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; and brothers, Howard (Ruthea) McCright and James (Joyce) McCright.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William; granddaughter, Brenda Limon Coakley; a son, Donald; and a brother, Gerald McCright.
