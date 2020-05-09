CENTRAL CITY — William Michael “Billy” Allen, 62, of Central City, formerly of Grand Island, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020.
There will be a memorial service scheduled at a later date at in Greeley at Sacred Heart Catholic Church once the COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted.
Billy was born May 21, 1957, in Grand Island, the son of James and Lucille (Armatas) Allen. He grew up in Greeley and graduated from Greeley High School, Class of 1976. Over the years, Billy had worked in Missouri and Minnesota before returning to Nebraska.
Billy will be remembered as a happy man with a big smile, which left an impression on everyone. He loved to be outside and go for walks. He especially enjoyed being with his family and always was there for his nephews and nieces.
Those who cherish his memory include his brothers, Brad Allen of Grand Island, James Allen of Central City and Tim Allen of Lincoln; sisters, Linda Donahue of Farwell and Myrtle Allen of Central City; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Shannon; and brother, Michael “Mickey.”
Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.