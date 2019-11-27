ALBION — William “Bill” D. Keeshan, 81, of Albion died Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at the Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha.
Memorial Mass will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Albion, with Father Mark Tomasiewicz officiating. Inurnment will follow at St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery in Albion, with military rites conducted by American Legion Post No. 162 and VFW Post No. 736 of Albion, Army Funeral Honor Guard and the American Legion Riders.
Visitation will be one hour prior to service time.
Levander Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.