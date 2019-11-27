Weather Alert

...SNOW IS WINDING DOWN BUT BLOWING SLOW WILL CONTINUE TO BE A CONCERN OVERNIGHT... ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...BLOWING SNOW WILL CONTINUE INTO THE OVERNIGHT HOURS GRADUALLY IMPROVING LATE IN THE NIGHT AS WINDS BEGIN TO DIMINISH. ADDITIONAL SNOWFALL ACCUMULATIONS WILL BE MINIMAL. * WHERE...IN KANSAS, PHILLIPS COUNTY. IN SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA, MOST COUNTIES, AND INCLUDING THE TRI CITIES. * WHEN...THROUGH 6 AM WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL WILL CONTINUE TO BE VERY DIFFICULT. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW WILL REDUCE VISIBILITY, ESPECIALLY IN RURAL AREAS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&