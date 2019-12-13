Bill Jussel, 85, of Grand Island passed away surrounded by his family on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday at First Christian Church. Pastor Julie Western and the Rev. Jim Golka will officiate. Burial with military honors will be Monday in the Grand Island City Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 pm. on Friday, also at the church. All Faiths Funeral Home is serving the family.
Bill was born Dec. 10, 1934, in Wauneta, the son of Francis “Bud” and Berdeane (Willsey) Jussel.
He grew up in McCook and graduated from McCook Senior High School. In 1950-51, as a diversified occupation course student his senior year of high school, he started cutting meat for Moore’s IGA store, working half days and attending regular school classes. Here he learned and perfected his trade as a meat cutter. After graduation he went to work for Hinky Dinky stores.
In 1956, he was transferred to Omaha, where he was a relief manager for 18 different stores. In 1957, he moved his family back to McCook, where he went to work for Safeway stores. In 1963, he was transferred to Lexington as Meat Market Manager. In 1964, he was transferred to Grand Island where he was meat department manager until Safeway store closed. After this he went to work for the Skagway store as meat director and he worked there until he retired after 44 years in the meat business. After retiring from Skagway he worked for the Grand Island school system as truck driver delivering hot meals for the nutrition department.
Bill was a very social outgoing person who never knew a stranger. While his children were growing up he was very involved with their activities. He was a baseball coach for many years with the Grand Island Little League. In addition to coaching, he served as Little League President. Bill served as Cub Master for Boy Scouts Pack 112 Newell School and Scout Master for First Christian Church. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge where he served as a Master Mason.
Bill and Betty were members of First Christian Church, where Bill served as a deacon, elder and treasurer for 14 years, and also as president of the board. Bill was the chief organizer and processed the meat for the buffalo feed for several years.
His greatest joy in life was doing things with his children and grandchildren; he loved to teach them how to fish and play games, and spoil his grandkids. After their children were grown, Bill and Betty loved to travel, going on many tours and cruises.
Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Betty; daughter, Pam Thomas (Peters) of Grand Island; sons, Greg Jussel of Grand Island and Jim (Cindy) Jussel of Shawnee, Kan.; grandchildren, Brian Thomas, Eric (Kristin) Thomas, Kevin Thomas, Maddi Jussel, Tayte Jussel, Kylie Jussel, Turner Jussel and Kaci Jussel; and great-grandchildren, Jack Thomas and Cooper Thomas. Additional survivors include siblings, Bonnie Mortimore, and Dick (Marilyn) Jussel, and many cherished nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Bob Jussel; and a grandson, Bradley Thomas.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.