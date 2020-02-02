GREELEY — Marvin W. “Bill” Dugan, 96, of Greeley died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Howard County Medical Center in St. Paul.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. The Rev. Thomas A. Ryan will be the celebrant. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Sacred Heart Church, with a vigil service at 7. Memorials are suggested to the family’s choice.
Your thoughts and prayers may be given at www.curranfuneralchapel.com under Bill’s obituary. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.
