EWING — Beverly Sparr, 64, of Ewing passed away Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, at Ewing United Methodist Presbyterian Church, with Pastor Momo Larmena officiating.
Beverly Ann Sparr was born on Nov. 6, 1954, to Robert and Darlene (Pavlis) Green at Grand Island. She attended school in Ewing and graduated from Ewing High School. On June 22, 1974, she was united into marriage with Lyle Sparr in Ewing at United Methodist-Presbyterian Church.
Bev enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandkids, her coffee club gang, and helping out anyone that she could. She was a member of Ewing Methodist Presbyterian Church.
She is survived by her children, Shannon and Erin Sparr of Bellevue, Darren and Darla Sparr of Aurora, and Amanda Sparr of Grand Island; five grandchildren, Grant and Chalee Mitchell, TJ and Rachael Dozier, Nathan Dozier, and Kaelin Sparr; a stepdaughter, Shannon Garcia of Oakdale; her father, Robert Green of Ewing; sisters, Becky Moser of Orchard and Lisa and Bob Schaaf of Grand Island; a brother, Rick and Chell Green of Ericson; and many nieces and nephews.
Beverly is also survived by her dog, Kiesha.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lyle; her mother, Darlene (Palvis) Green; and a brother-in law, Gene Moser.
Snider Memorial Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Condolences may be directed to the family at www.snidermemorialfh.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.