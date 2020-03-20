Beverly J. Quandt, 89, of Grand Island died March 17, 2020, at Good Samaritan Center–Grand Island Village.
In accordance with new guidelines, a private family service will be held. To accommodate guests that would like to attend, a visitation will be held on Sunday from 2 to 7 p.m. at All Faiths Funeral Home.
Family will not be greeting friends but encourage those that wish, to come say farewell. More information to follow.
