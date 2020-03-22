Beverly J. Quandt, 89, of Grand Island, died March 17, 2020, at Good Samaritan Center- Grand Island Village.
In accordance with new guidelines, a private family service will be held.
To accommodate guests who would like to attend, visitation will from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday at All Faiths Funeral Home.
Family will not be greeting friends but encourage those who wish, to come say farewell.
Bev was born March 20, 1930, to William and Grace (Markham) McWhirter, in Hastings. She was raised on a farm near Doniphan and graduated from Doniphan High School in 1948. Following high school, Bev attended beauty school.
She was united in marriage to Loran Quandt on March 22, 1953. The couple spent all their married life in Hall County.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children and their spouses, Kurt and Clare Quandt, Kay and Greg Baird and Kerri and Jeff Fusselman; nine grandchildren; five great grandchildren; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Marilyn and Allen Schukei and Phyllis and Floyd Marian; two sisters-in-law; and many nieces and nephews.
Bev was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and most of her siblings.
In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church.
