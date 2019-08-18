KEARNEY — Beverly “Bev” J. Shada, 92, of Kearney died Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Mount Carmel Home and Rehabilitation Center in Kearney.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. George Orthodox Church in Kearney. The Rev. Christopher Morris will officiate and burial will be in Kearney Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, with a Trisagion prayer service to follow, at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home in Kearney. Memorials are suggested to St. George Orthodox Church, AseraCare Hospice or Angels Way at Mt. Carmel Home.
She was born July 20, 1927, in Miller to Pearl and Wilma (Scranton) Kenney. She grew up in Miller and graduated from Miller High School, then attended Kearney Normal School. She worked at the Sears store in Kearney for a couple of years and then on March 7, 1953, she married Victor Shada in Grand Island. The couple lived in Kearney, where she was a housewife and raised her family.
Bev was a member of St. George Orthodox Church, where she was involved with the Ladies Society and served as church organist. She belonged to the VFW Auxiliary and did volunteer work for the Red Cross blood drives. She loved to read, crochet, watch soap operas and bake. She especially enjoyed being with family and grandchildren and spending time at Johnson Lake.
Surviving relatives include daughters Kristi Korensky and Katie Ramsey and husband, Kirk, all of Grand Island; son, Tim Shada, and wife, Tracey, of Kearney; grandchildren, Dan Korensky and wife, Brittany, Melissa Vodehnal and husband, Justin, Kirsten Busse and husband, Josh, Kane Ramsey and wife, Dani, Megan Shada, and Amanda Williamson and husband, Zane; great-grandchildren, Bailey, Asher, Bennett, Eryn, Clara and Elise; and sisters, Kay Moss and husband, Bobby, of Kearney and Jackie Shada of Grand Island.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 2004.