DONIPHAN — Beulah Gertrude (Slack) Spiehs, 91, passed away June 8, 2020, in her home in Doniphan.
A funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Doniphan, with the Rev. Tyler Hauptmeier officiating. She will join her husband in Christian burial at Cedarview Cemetery in Doniphan. Apfel Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Beulah was born on July 7, 1928, in Roseland to Harry and Gertrude (Boone) Slack. She remained in Roseland until 1936 when her family relocated to Doniphan. She graduated from Doniphan High School in 1945. Post-graduation, she was employed by the Hastings Tribune.
In 1946 she was united in marriage to Donald Roy Spiehs, son of Mary Louise Spiehs. For the length of Don and Beulah’s 72-year marriage, they were lifelong members of St. Paul Lutheran Church. Larry Spiehs, the late James Spiehs and Peggy J. (Spiehs) Callahan were born in their faith journey at the same church.
She is survived by Larry and Marty Spiehs of Hastings, Rhonda Spiehs of Doniphan, Patrick and Peggy (Spiehs) Callahan of Camdenton, Mo.; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her son, James Spiehs; and husband, Donald Roy Spiehs.
Memorials will reach the family at P.O. Box 126, Doniphan, NE 68832.
Beulah’s favorite saying was: “A mother’s love is the closest thing to God’s love.” She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
