Beulah Nunnenkamp, 92

Beulah (Loibl) Nunnenkamp, 92, of Grand Island passed away Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019.
Service and celebration of Beulah’s life will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at GI Free Church in Grand Island.
Beulah was born Aug. 29, 1927, in Cozad to John and Neva (Halverstadt) Loibl. She lived on various farms until her parents moved to Greeley, Colo. She met her husband, Tom, while visiting a cousin in North Platte. They were married in Phillipsburg, Kan. Beulah took care of her mother until her death and then moved to Grand Island.
Beulah worked for JC Penney for 10 years and then for Circle C South Motor Inn for 21 years, retiring at the age of 68.
She truly loved working in her yard. She said she felt closer to God while pulling weeds and she knew Jesus hated weeds also. Beulah also enjoyed genealogy, gardening, cooking and crocheting.
Beulah was a member of the Free Evangelical Church and White Cross. She was a faithful attendee of Barb Miller’s Bible study class for many years and bonded deeply with many special friends from that study.
Beulah is survived by her and Tom’s one daughter, Debra VanBuskirk; a daughter by heart, Billie Henderson; three grandchildren and their spouses, Brandon and Melissa VanBuskirk, Jace and Jeffrey Bonsall and Benjamin VanBuskirk; seven great-granddaughters, Ellee and Emma VanBuskirk, and Isla and Neve Bonsall, and Madison, Kennedie and Reagen VanBuskirk; and a great-great-grandson, Brooks Douglas VanBuskirk. She is also survived by a brother and sister-in-law, Marc and Sue Loibl; a sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Ivan Skinner; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Tom, in 1990; her parents; a son-in-law, Douglas VanBuskirk; and two brothers and sisters-in-law, Glenn and Ginger Loibl and Bobby and Betty Loibl.
Memorials are suggested to GI Free Church of Grand Island.
