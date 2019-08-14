WOOD RIVER — Betty J. Thompson, 89, of Wood River died Aug. 10, 2019, at CHI St. Francis.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at Wood River United Methodist Church with Pastor Trudy Hanke officiating. Burial will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Wood River United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be directed to www.apfelfuneralhome.com.
Betty June was born June 25, 1930, at Guide Rock to Guy and Daisy (Heitz) Thompson. She grew up on the family farm. Betty graduated from Riverton High School in 1948. She went to live with her brother Milford and his wife Esther in Hastings. Betty worked at the Carter Hotel.
After Esther‘s death in 1958, Betty remained with the family. In 1960, they moved to the Wood River area and Betty cleaned houses. She also worked at a cook at Union 76, and then later at Good Samaritan in Wood River for five years. She then became a CNA and continued working at Good Samaritan for 30 years.
Betty was a member of the Wood River United Methodist Church and the Rachel Circle. She loved dolls and collecting knick-knacks. Betty spent many hours working search-a-word puzzles and watching Jeopardy!
Betty never married, but enjoyed her nieces and nephews and their families.
Survivors include her nephew, Jim (Linda) Thompson of Alda; nieces, Sandy (Jerry) Sadd of Harvard, and Judy Rae Bell of Portland, Ore.; and many friends and relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Milford and Bob Thompson; sister, Hazel (Lloyd) Worley; nephews, Gary Thompson and Rodney Guy Thompson.