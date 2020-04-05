Betty L. Stearley, 90, of Grand Island, formerly of Shelton, died Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Heritage at Sagewood in Grand Island.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family service will be held at the Shelton Cemetery. Online condolences may be directed to www.apfelfuneralhome.com. Memorials may be sent to the family in care of Apfel Funeral Home, to be designated at a later date.
Betty Lou was born in Shelton on Jan. 13, 1930, to Victor and Ada (Mann) Mortensen. She was baptized at the United Methodist Church in Shelton on Dec. 15, 1974. Betty grew up in Shelton, graduating in 1948 from Shelton High School.
On May 28, 1949, Betty married Lyle F. Stearley in Kearney. They lived 70-plus years together in Shelton. This marriage was blessed with three children: Jerry, Jo, and Jeff. Betty worked at Baldwin Filters in Kearney from 1975 until she retired in 1991.
Betty was a very devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She loved dancing, gardening, traveling, watching football and volunteering at church, but her greatest passion was being with her family. She belonged to the American Legion Auxiliary 297 and was a former member of Ellen Rebekah Lodge 306.
Left to mourn her departure are her beloved husband, Lyle, of Grand Island; son, Jerry (Pam) Stearley of Lincoln; daughter, Jo (Steve) Taggart of Fort Collins, Colo.; grandchildren, Robin Stearley and Amy Stearley both of Lincoln, Bobbi (Jon) Potthoff of Stratton, Jennifer Wiese of Fort Collins, Colo., and Kyle (Krissy) Taggart of Fort Morgan, Colo.; great-grandchildren, Hailey and Hannah Wiese, Julia, Jocelyn, and Jeff Potthoff, Isaac Callicoatt, Kyleigh and Rhyan McCollum-Taggart; sisters, Francis Shafer of Englewood, Colo., Mary Cardinal of Grand Island and Anna Crumrine of Ogallala; and lots of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Jeff F. Stearley; sisters, Lois Miller and Pauline Lemburg; and brothers, Edward, George and John Mortensen.