Betty A. Puncochar-O’Hare, 94, of Grand Island left this world for heavenly life on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Tiffany Square, of natural causes.
A private family graveside service will be held at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery with the Rev. Mark Maresh officiating. Due to COVID-19 a Celebration of Life will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Mary’s Cathedral, Grand Island Central Catholic, Tabitha Care or a written note to a special person telling them thanks for touching your life. Online condolences may be directed to www.apfelfuneralhome.com.
Betty was born Sept. 5, 1925, in Ord to Jerry and Amelia (Gnaster) Puncochar.
Betty grew up in the Spalding and Ord area. The Puncochar family had a special place for music in their hearts. Through the windows and doors of their home on many days you could hear a piano and three violins creating music for people to enjoy. She attended Spalding Academy for two years and finished her education at Ord High School. She graduated in 1943. During her senior year in high school, Betty attended school half a day and worked in an abstract office half a day. Following graduation, she moved to Loup City and worked for an abstract company. She then moved to Grand Island and worked as an abstract secretary for the Federal Land Bank.
She was united in marriage to Joseph S. O’Hare on Oct. 11, 1954, in Ord. The couple lived in the Central City area, where her husband farmed and raised cattle before retiring in 1986. While in Central City, Betty was the Red Cross Bloodmobile organizer for 18 years. She also served on the election board and St. Michael’s Parish Council. During the time on the farm, Betty spent a great deal of time in the kitchen preparing food for the hired hands and any neighbors who may stop by for conversation. They moved to Grand Island in 1987.
Betty was “Grandma Betty” at Wasmer Elementary in Kindergarten from 2007-2014. She enjoyed working with these young learners. She was a member of St. Mary’s Cathedral, St. Mary’s Altar Society. Betty was a member of the St. Mary’s quilters for 36 years. She loved music, traveling, cooking/baking and especially time with family and friends. You could find Betty and Joe dancing at the Liederkranz.
Survivors of the immediate family include her daughter and son-in-law, Jane E. and Mark Gloor of Grand Island; a sister, Darlene Fagan of Grand Island; two sisters-in-law, Theresa Sis of Lincoln and Grace O’Hare of Sioux City, Iowa; nieces and nephews; and Betty’s secondary family, The Gloor Family.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; a brother, Edward; and sister, Viola Stanley.