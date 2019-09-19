OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Betty Louise Hoeft, 81, of Oklahoma, formerly of Grand Island, died July 13, 2019, in Oklahoma City, Okla.
Graveside services and burial of ashes will be 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, in the Grand Island Cemetery. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. All Faiths Funeral Home is serving the family.
Betty was born Aug. 6, 1937, in Julesburg, Colo. to Clifford Vernon McKellips and Mildred Alberta (Bending) McKellips. She attended Grand Island Senior High School. Betty married David A. Trentman on Aug. 21, 1954, at the Catholic Church in St. Libory. She spent much of her working life as an administrative assistant, working for State Farm Insurance for more than 22 years.
Betty was married on Sept. 20, 1980, in North Platte to Thomas Hoeft.
She was a member of Insurance Women of American and was a Leiderkranz Club member. She enjoyed a variety of pastimes such as traveling in the motorhome, boating, bowling, cross-stitching and, most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family.
Those she leaves behind who hold many cherished memories include daughter, Deb (Ed) Mandeville of Harlingen, Texas; son, Steve Trentman, of Owasso; seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Cliff and Mildred; two sons, Craig and Alan; first husband, David, and late husband, Tom.