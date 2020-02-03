ASHTON – Elizabeth A. “Betty” Grudzinski, 88, of Ashton, died Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, surrounded by her family, at Rose Lane Home in Loup City.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Josaphat’s Catholic Church in Loup City. The Rev. Richard L. Piontkowski will celebrate the Mass. Private family inurnment will be in the St. Francis Catholic Cemetery in Ashton.
A Parish Rosary will be recited 7 p.m. Wednesday at St. Josaphat’s Catholic Church.
Peters Funeral Home of Loup City is assisting the family. More details will appear later.
