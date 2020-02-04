ASHTON — Elizabeth A. “Betty” Grudzinski, 88, of Ashton died Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, surrounded by her family, at Rose Lane Home in Loup City.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Josaphat’s Catholic Church in Loup City. The Rev. Richard L. Piontkowski will celebrate the Mass. Private family inurnment will be in the St. Francis Catholic Cemetery at Ashton.
A Parish Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Wednesday at St. Josaphat’s Catholic Church.
Peters Funeral Home in Loup City is assisting the family.
Betty was born to Anton C. and Frances I. (Badura) Stobbe on Sept. 27, 1931, on a farm southeast of Ashton.
The family later moved to their home in Ashton, where she attended St. Francis parochial school and graduated from Ashton High School in May of 1949. One of her happiest memories of high school was being a cheerleader.
She was united in marriage to Eugene Grudzinski on June 21, 1949, at the St. Francis Catholic Church in Ashton, holding the wedding reception at her parents’ home. To this union two daughters and five sons were born.
Betty had a passion for farm life and was involved in every aspect of it. Her personal joys were raising pigs, milking cows, raising chickens and baking the most wonderful big cinnamon rolls for her family.
Her hobbies were embroidering polka dancing, playing 10-point pitch and occasionally gambling. Later in life, she and Gene traveled to Alaska, Las Vegas and points in between.
She was a member of St. Josaphat’s Catholic Church and its Council of Catholic Women.
She is survived by her six children and their spouses, Cindy Gappa of Ashton, Steve and Sheila Grudzinski of Loup City, Morrie Grudzinski of Grand Island, Scott Grudzinski of Ashton, Brian and Kayleen Grudzinski of Rockville and Carrie and Alan Petska of Ord; 10 grandchildren, Nick (Lindsay) Gappa, Pat (Amy) Gappa, Andy Gappa, Candice Gappa, Reenie Gappa, Sydney Grudzinski, Hayley Grudzinski, Augustus Hruby, Lane Hruby, Josie Hruby and Tyler Fike; four great-grandchildren, Jake, Jaymeson, Ashlyn and Maks; a sister-in-law, Aileen Zeleski of Loup City; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 62 years, Eugene; a son, Wayne; five brothers, Clix, Freck, John, Roman and Kuba Stobbe; and three sisters, Ven Rapp, Rita Hoxie and Vivian Smith.
In lieu of flowers and plants, the family suggests memorials be made to the Sherman County Food Pantry.
