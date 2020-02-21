JUNIATA — Former Juniata resident Betty J. George, 88, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Edgewood Vista in Grand Island.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the United Methodist Church in Juniata, with Pastor Kathy Uldrich officiating. Burial will be in Juniata Cemetery at Juniata.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home with family present, and one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials may be given to Juniata United Methodist Church, Juniata American Legion Auxiliary, or AseraCare Hospice. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Betty was born on Aug. 6, 1931, on a farm south of Mason City to Harry and Lottie (Price) Shaw. She attended Mason City Schools in Mason City. Betty married Rolland E. George on Aug. 21, 1960, in Ansley; he preceded her in death on July 13, 2012.
Betty was a homemaker and babysat other children. She also worked part time at the Juniata Elementary cafeteria and eventually worked part time at Adams Central High School cafeteria. She lived on a farm with her husband where she fed and milked cows, gathered eggs and did numerous chores. They moved to Juniata in 1963 from Ansley. Betty was a member of the Juniata United Methodist Church, where she was very involved with many church activities and was an avid quilter at the church. She was a lifetime member of the Juniata American Legion Auxiliary.
Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Anita and Chris Mitchell of Wood River; a son and daughter-in-law, Randy and Donna George of Hansen; grandchildren and spouses, Laurie and Kent Keiser of Lincoln, Anthony and Arryn George of Hastings, Alexis George of Lincoln, Brant George of Lincoln, Grant and Tiffany Marsh of Hastings, Travis and Lea Marsh of Dallas, Texas, Adam and Tiffany Fitzke of Hastings, Nichole and Adam Hoesing of Scottsbluff, and Bryce and Kelli Fitzke of Juniata; great-grandchildren, Paetyn Fitzke, Emersyn Fitzke, Tristan Hoesing, Henry Hoesing, June Hoesing, James Hoesing, Ruby Fitzke, Elsie Fitzke, Griffin Fitzke, Alivia George, Baby boy George, Maya Keiser, Grayson Marsh, Hudson Marsh, Caroline Marsh, Kaden Nimbs and Keaten Gizzard; a sister-in-law, Janis George of York; and numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Rolland E. George; great-grandsons, Charlie Fitzke and Londynn George; two brothers; and five sisters.