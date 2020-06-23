Betty Dowd, 89, passed away peacefully at her home on May 2, 2020.
A graveside ceremony is planned for 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, at the Grand Island Cemetery. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Betty was born April 2, 1931, in Sherman County, to Bill and Bernice (Wagner) Fisher. She grew up in Loup City, moving to Grand Island when she was in the seventh grade. She graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 1949. She spent the next 10 years as a cosmetologist, opening her own salon at age 20 in her hometown of Loup City.
Betty was united in marriage to Virgil Nissen in 1955, and together, over the next 6-1/2 years, they had five children. In 1970 she married Dick Dowd. As a couple they owned and managed a number of restaurants including Bosselman & Eaton’s, Sambo’s, The Balcony and Dowd’s Steak House in Alda, and the Blue Ox in Goleta, Calif. In later years, Betty operated Dowd’s B&E. In 1995, Betty moved to Chandler, Ariz., to help care for family. She returned home in 2005.
Betty was a strong independent woman and felt fortunate to continue to work into her 80s. She adored her Boston terriers, enjoyed dancing, had a niche for decorating and was a wizard at organization. She felt whole when surrounded by her family. Providing love and care for her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren was most important to her.
As her family turns this page in life they will forever look back and remember the things she taught, what she gave, and the love she showed for each of them, all of them.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Dan Nissen of Peoria, Ariz., Russ Nissen of Grand Island, Darren Nissen of Gilbert, Ariz., and Lisa Norton of Grand Island; five grandchildren, Dustin, Dylan, Boone, Samantha and Jackie; eight great-grandchildren, Lexi, Breskly, Myer, Colson, Roston, Aliana, Brielle and Camryn; and a sister-in-law, Marcia Fisher of Arizona.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Rocky; and two brothers, Dewaine and Lyle.
Memorials are suggested the family.