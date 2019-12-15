AURORA — Betty Chambers, 93, of Aurora, formerly of Phillips, passed away on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at the CHI Health St. Francis Medical Center in Grand Island.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Pleasant View Bible Church in Aurora. The Rev. Bob Gannon will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Phillips Cemetery at 10 a.m. prior to the church service. There will be no visitation. Higby-McQuiston Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be emailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.
Betty Lou Chambers, the daughter of Earl F. and Edna (Harvey) Arnold, was born in Phillips, on Nov. 23, 1926, and passed away in Grand Island on Dec. 13, 2019, at the age of 93.
Betty grew up in Phillips and graduated from Phillips High School in 1944.
Betty was united in marriage to Harold Chambers on April 25, 1945, at the bride’s home. They had four children: Nancy, Larry, Roger and Don. Harold passed away on Sept. 4, 2009.
Betty was a member of Pleasant View Bible Church.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Nancy Warren of Lincoln; three sons, Larry (Janet) Chambers of Diller, Roger Chambers of Aurora and Don Chambers of Elizabethton, Tenn.; 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; a sister, Frances O’Neel of Lincoln; and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, five sisters and a brother.