AURORA — Betty Jean Carlson, 91, of Aurora, formerly of Minden, passed away Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Westfield Quality Care in Aurora.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at the Bethany Lutheran Church in Minden, with the Rev. Donald Hunzeker and PMA Julie Schmidt officiating. Private family interment will be held prior to services at the Minden Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Craig Funeral Home in Minden, with family receiving friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Betty’s honor are kindly suggested to Bethany Lutheran Church in Minden. Craig Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Betty was born March 30, 1928, to Lloyd E. and Wilma L. (Bodle) Nelson. She grew up in Minden graduating from Minden High School. She married Burdette Carlson on May 2, 1948, in Minden. They lived in Holdrege, Minden, Axtell and later moved to Grand Island.
Betty worked for Miller the Driller as their bookkeeper for many years. She later owned and operated her own ceramic shop in Minden. She loved the game of golf and played in a women’s golf league. She was a member of the Bethany Lutheran Church and sang in the choir for many years. Betty also belonged to the Minden Garden Club, played bridge and SomeRset. She and Burdette loved to dance at the Elks Club in Kearney and the Liederkranz in Grand Island.
Betty was a caring and loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Survivors of the immediate family include her son, Dan and wife Barbara Carlson of Omaha; daughters, Becky Janda of Omaha, Tami Manhart of Grand Island, and Beth and husband Chris Petty of Denver. Additional survivors include 12 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren; as well as a host of extended relatives and close friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Burdette; son-in-law, Mike Janda; brother, Gary Nelson and his wife, Dorothy.