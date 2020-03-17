Bette Mae Tiner, 97, of Grand Island went to heaven to be with her late husband, Gene Tiner, and late mother, Eva Webb, on the morning of Saturday, March 14, 2020.
A funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home, with the Rev. Don Buhrman officiating. Burial will follow in Grand Island City Cemetery.
She was born on April 30, 1922, and, while she lived most of her life in Grand Island, she spent a few years in Texas close to her daughter, son-in-law and her granddaughters.
She is survived by her two daughters, Jannet Vogt (Texas) and Joan Dubberly (Nevada); two granddaughters, Tracy Wilson and Alexandra Howard; and four great-grandchildren, Jack Wilson, Katy Wilson, Mackenzie Howard and Addison Howard, all in Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gene; and her third daughter, Judy, who passed away several years ago.
She will be missed. Online condolences may be directed to www.livson.com. Memorials may be directed to the family to be designated at a later date.