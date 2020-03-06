SCOTIA — Robert L. “Bert” Meyer, 81, of Scotia died Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Greeley. The Rev. Antony Thekkekara will celebrate the Mass. Private burial will be in the Mount Hope Cemetery at Scotia.
Visitation will be from 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the church, with a Parish Rosary at 4. Peters Funeral Home in St. Paul is assisting the family.
Bert was born on Sept. 26, 1938, in the Fish Creek area near Scotia, the son of Theodore L. and Doris E. (Weed) Meyer. He attended Fish Creek School and graduated from Scotia High School in 1955.
He was united in marriage to Isabel “Isi” Kasson on April 25, 1959. The couple raised their family and lived in Scotia their entire married life.
Bert worked at Walnut Grove in Scotia for a number of years, until its closing, and then worked for Cargill in Ord until retiring. After retiring he worked for area farmers, John Gebhardt and Danny Poss.
He was a member of the former St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Scotia and then at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Greeley. He was a lifelong baseball fan, having played in his younger years, and then coached American Legion Baseball for many years.
Bert enjoyed trapshooting, playing cards and attending UNL baseball games. He loved watching all local high school sports.
He is survived by his wife, Isi of Scotia; children and spouses, Natalie Meyer and Frank Stefanowicz of Grand Island, Tami Meyer of Lincoln, David and Shelly Meyer of Juniata and Lynette Meyer of Lincoln; 12 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; a brother, David D. Meyer of Kennewick, Wash.; sisters and brothers-in-law, Sharleen and Jerry Bebernes of Boulder, Colo., Deanna Conner of Burwell, and Teddi and Doug Hoyt of Loveland, Colo.; and brothers-in-law and spouses, Charles and Shirley Kasson of Dearmont, Mich., Henry D. and Ruby Kasson of Trenton, Ill., Jim and Jane Kasson of St. Paul and John and Phyllis Kasson of St. Paul.
He was preceded in death by his parents; infant great-grandson, Brandon Topasna; sister and brother-in-law, Peggy and Millard Vlach; sister-in-law, Carmelita Meyer; brother-in-law, Delmer Conner; and in-laws, Charles and Hilda Kasson.
Memorials are suggested to the Scotia Fire & Rescue.
