ORD — Bernice A. Vodehnal, 100, of Ord passed away on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at the Rose Lane Home in Loup City.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Ord. The Rev. Scott Harter will be the celebrant. Burial will be in the Ord Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, with a Rosary at 7, at the Ord Memorial Chapel. Memorials are suggested to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church or Rose Lane Home. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Bernice Ann was born April 8, 1919, on the farm in Valley County, near Comstock, to Kajetan and Sophie (Kapustka) Setlik. She attended a one-room rural school, District 62, Round Park. Upon graduating from the eighth grade, Bernice was employed as a clerk at the Westcott Gibbons and Bragg Store in Comstock.
On Nov. 5, 1945, Bernice was united in marriage to Lumir Vodehnal at Elyria. The couple spent 62 years together until Lumir’s passing in 2007.
The Vodehnals farmed east of Ord in the Springdale Township, and then purchased a farm west of Ord in Custer County. They continued to farm, and raise cattle and hogs, until their retirement in 1988, when they moved into Ord.
Bernice was a member of St. Wenceslaus Geranium Church and Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, where she served as chairman and circle chairman of the Ladies Altar Society.
Bernice enjoyed gardening, flowers and raising baby chicks for her sisters and friends. She also enjoyed cooking, baking and sharing her kolaches with others. She spent time going to polka dances, playing cards and visiting with friends.
Bernice’s children and grandchildren were truly the twinkle in her eyes, and she enjoyed their many activities. She will be remembered for her caring ways and beautiful smile.
Survivors include a son, Eugene Vodehnal of Comstock, and his special friend, Valarie Harris, of Broken Bow; a daughter and son-in-law, Sherry and Mike Wells of Ord; seven grandchildren, Tami Vodehnal and special friend Jeff Holleman of Palos Verdes Estates, Calif., Tawnya and Jay Johnson of Novi, Mich., Travis Vodehnal and special friend Haley McMurtry of Sargent, Adam Wells and special friend, Jessica Branaman of Lenexa, Kan., Ryan and Michelle Wells of Ericson, Ashley and Kurt Petska of Ord and Cassie Wells of Elkhorn; five great-grandchildren, Reagan Johnson, Paige, Gavin and Brooke Petska and Olivia Wells; a sister-in-law, Dorothy Setlik of Elk Grove, Calif; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lumir; five brothers and sisters-in-law, Henry and Nora Setlik, Mike and Nellie Setlik, Leonard and Minnie Setlik, Ted and Lillian Setlik and Adrian Setlik; and five sisters and brothers-in-law, Ann Setlik, Helen and Ed Dubas, Josephine and Martin Knopik, Clara and Charles Krikac, and Florence and Frank Zadina.