CENTRAL CITY — Bernice Ross, 90, of Central City died Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Azria Health Care in Central City.
Graveside service will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at the Grand Island City Cemetery.
Bernice was born on June 27, 1929, in Upland to George and Minnie Schmidt. She grew up in the Upland and Grand Island areas. She received her education in the Grand Island Public Schools.
On Feb. 4, 1951, Bernice was united in marriage to Kenneth L. Ross at Grand Island. Afterwards, the couple lived in various Nebraska towns and later settled back in Grand Island.
Bernice enjoyed dancing and music and played the piano and guitar. She also was good at painting and drawing and designing floor plans for houses. She had a love of animals, especially horses and dogs.
Survivors include her children, Melody (Gregory) Kohler of Axtell and Rosalee Ross of Wyoming, and grandson, Matthew Burmood of Grand Island.
Bernice was preceded in death by her husband in 1990; son, Robin Ross, in 2019; and brother, Thomas Schmidt.
Apfel Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be directed to www.apfelfuneralhome.com.