Bernice ‘Bea’ Bailey

OMAHA — Bernice M. “Bea” Bailey was born Nov. 7, 1938, in Grand Island, and passed away peacefully May 13, 2020, at home, surrounded by family.
There will be private services on Monday, May 18, at 11 a.m. at the John A. Gentleman Pacific St. Chapel in Omaha. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to the First Christian Church in Grand Island. Services will be livestreamed at http://boxcast.tv/view/bernice-m-bea-bailey-745780
Bea graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 1956, and from Kearney State Teacher’s College in 1959. She taught school in Cozad and Grand Island.
She married Dick Bailey in 1959. The couple lived for a short time at Fort Riley, Kan., while Dick served in the Army, before they made their home in Grand Island in 1961. After teaching, Bea devoted her life to raising her children and serving Grand Island in business and philanthropy.
Her greatest joy was serving the body of Christ within her church community. A dedicated member of First Christian Church, Bea acted as president of the Christian Women’s Fellowship and shared her musical gifts, especially piano. She was installed as Chaplain and president of P.E.O. Chapter CK, and named the 1982 Volunteer of the Year by the American Cancer Society.
Bea’s business endeavors also included working as the microwave instructor for Whirlpool and as owner of A&A Floral.
A loving and joyful wife, mother, grandmother, friend, role model and mentor to many, Bea loved the Lord and enjoyed cooking, entertaining and spending time with family and friends.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Dick Bailey; four children, Allen (Cindy) Bailey, Laura (David) Weaver, Andrew (Cynthia) Bailey, all of Omaha, and Adam (Kristin) Bailey of Callaway; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; nieces; a nephew; and many other loving extended family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lee and Fern Burnett; and brother, Bruce Burnett.