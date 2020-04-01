SPALDING — Bernard “Jerry” M. Carraher, 94, of Spalding, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, at his home in Spalding.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesday, April 1, at Dolce-Scheef Mortuary in Spalding. The family will not be present.
In an effort to keep our community safe, we strongly encourage those feeling ill or who are part of an at-risk population (e.g., the elderly or immune-compromised, etc.) to please stay home. In compliance with COVID-19 restrictions set by the CDC, no more than 10 people will be allowed in at one time. During visitation, social distancing methods of no hugging or hand-shaking will be practiced.
There will be a private family service with burial to follow at St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery in Spalding, with military rites conducted by the James Kessler American Legion Post #299 of Spalding. As soon as it is safe, the Carraher family will host a public mass and community celebration of life to honor Jerry.
There will be a video of the funeral service on Jerry’s page later this week. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Dolce-Scheef Mortuary of Spalding is in charge of the arrangements.