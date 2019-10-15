Bennie Sintek, 91

ORD — Bennie Lee Sintek, 91, of Ord, formerly of North Loup, passed away on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at the Valley View Senior Village in Ord.
Mr. Sintek was cremated. A memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at the United Methodist Church in North Loup. The Rev. Bonnie Brock will officiate.
Inurnment will be in the Hillside Cemetery at North Loup. Those attending the service can wear their favorite North Loup-Scotia School, Ord High School, Huskers or Popcorn Days attire. Memorials are suggested to the North Loup United Methodist Church or the family’s choice. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Bennie Lee was born Aug. 12, 1928, in the family farmhouse northeast of Elba, to Benjamin and Elmira (Halm) Sintek. Around the age of 4, Bennie and his family moved by horse and wagon to a farm two miles north of North Loup. This is where Bennie resided for the next 64 years until his retirement.
Bennie graduated from North Loup High School in 1946, and continued to work on the family farm; they raised cattle, hogs, corn and alfalfa.
On Feb. 24, 1949, Bennie was united in marriage at Grand Island, to Aldena “Dena” Wilson of Ord. The couple made their home on the farm near North Loup. To this union, four sons were born: Charles, Keith, Mark and Mike.
Bennie and Dena lived in North Loup for a short time. After Dena passed away on Oct. 14, 2004, Bennie moved to Ord to be closer to family.
Bennie was devoted to raising his family, milking cows morning and nights and farming in-between. He really enjoyed following his four sons through their activities and North Loup-Scotia Schools, especially football, basketball and track. Over the years, Bennie also enjoyed watching his grandkids’ high school activities plus many of their baseball and softball games. He was an avid Husker fan.
Bennie served on the District 42 School Board, North Loup Fire District Board and Valley County ASCS Committee; and served on the North Loup-Scotia School Board for 16 years including four as the president.
Survivors include his four sons and two daughters-in-law, Charles and Liz of Denver, Colo., Keith and Tami of Lincoln and Mark and Mike, both of Ord; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Lyle and Lucienne of North Loup and Gale and Beverly of Austin, Texas; eight grandchildren, Leslie, Emily, Joanna, Ben, Amanda, Brad, Karie and Derek; and 13 great-grandchildren, Jada, Maliyah, Jordan, Bailee, Emmersyn, Jackson, Braylon, Violet, Zane, Ryan, Jackson, Emily and Ben.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Dena; an infant son, Johnny Lynn; a brother and sister-in-law, Eldon and Bernice Sintek; and an infant brother, Willis.