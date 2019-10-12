ORD — Bennie Lee Sintek, 91, of Ord, formerly of North Loup, passed away on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at the Valley View Senior Village in Ord.
Mr. Sintek was cremated. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at the United Methodist Church in North Loup. The Rev. Bonnie Brock will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Hillside Cemetery at North Loup.
Memorials are suggested to the North Loup United Methodist Church or the family’s choice. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.