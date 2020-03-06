CORDOVA — Benjamin Saner, 90, of Cordova, formerly of the Brewster area, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at St. Elizabeth’s in Lincoln.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 11, at Govier Brothers Chapel in Broken Bow, with Dr. Darrell Sutton officiating, and with Military Honors. Burial will be in the Brewster Cemetery at a later date.
Visitation will be from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, with family greeting from 4 to 8, at Govier Brothers Mortuary. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Words of encouragement or remembrance can be left at www.govierbrothers.com.
