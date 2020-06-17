ALDA — Rebecca “Becky” Luckett, 38, of Alda died unexpectedly Sunday, June 14, 2020.
A celebration of life service will be at 6 p.m. Friday at All Faiths Funeral Home Chapel. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. Cremation will take place following the service with private burial of ashes in the Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, with CDC restrictions being observed. A memorial fund will be established in memory of Becky.
Becky, the daughter of Diana (Smith) Schupp, was born Oct. 14, 1981, in Grand Island. She graduated from Grand Island Senior High class of 2000. She received a criminal justice degree from Central Community College and worked as a corrections officer. Becky was enrolled in the medical assistant program at the college at the time of her death. She worked as a Med Aid/CNA at Bickford Cottage.
On Sept. 13, 2008, she was united in marriage to Kurt Luckett. Some of her enjoyments included cooking, camping, crafts and visiting with friends. Her greatest joy was being a mom.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Kurt; sons, Jacob and Zandr Luckett; aunt, Sharron Butler of Alda; father-in-law, Dean Luckett; sisters-in-law, Barb Heller and Diane Gappa; and aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Diana Schupp, who died in 2003; her grandparents; an aunt, Connie Tobler; and an uncle, Duane Smith.