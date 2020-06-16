ALDA — Rebecca “Becky” Luckett, 38, of Alda died unexpectedly on Sunday, June 14, 2020.
A celebration of life service will be at 6 p.m. Friday at All Faiths Funeral Home Chapel. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. Cremation will take place following the service, with private burial of ashes to be in the Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday with CDC restrictions observed. A memorial fund will be established in memory of Becky. More details will appear later.
