SOUTH BEND — Becky Jo Buettner, 61, of South Bend entered into paradise on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones, in her home.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Monday at Riverview Community Church, 324 N. 32nd St., Ashland.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday with 6 p.m. prayer service, all at the church.
Memorials should be sent in care of the family.
She was born Aug. 21, 1957, in Spalding to Junior and Carol (Pfeifer) Kershaw.
She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Mark Buettner; children, Chad (fiancé Jenna Pendley) Buettner, Kim (Paul) Beckenhauer and Erin (Will) Watts; grandchildren, Halie, Conner, Coby, Aliyah and Maia Buettner, Jacob and Aidan Beckenhauer; great-grandchild, Sienna Rose Beckenhauer; siblings, Vickie (Tom) Connelly, Jerri (Robert) Ray, Jeannie (Dan) Lantz, Rocky (Michelle) Kershaw, Tami (Jerry) Keber and Dee Bassett; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by grandson, Nolan Beckenhauer; parents, Junior and Carol Kershaw; sister, Sandy Kershaw; nephew, Christopher Lantz.
