VERO BEACH, Fla. — Barton Dean “Bart” Urbauer, M.D., 82, formerly of Grand Island, passed away at his home in Vero Beach, Fla., Tuesday evening, Dec. 31, 2019.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at the First Presbyterian Church, 520 Royal Palm Blvd. in Vero Beach, with the Rev. Dr. Tim Womack officiating. Following the service, a reception will be held in the E.T. Smith lounge of the church.
Bart graduated from Hastings High School in 1955, and received his bachelor’s degree from Hastings College in 1959. While in college he was a member of the U.S. Marine Reserves. Bart attended the University of Nebraska Medical School in Omaha, graduating with his M.D. in 1962, where he was a member of the Phi Chi Fraternity.
Upon graduation, he joined the U.S. Army Medical Corps as a First Lieutenant Medical Officer. He spent a total of 5-1/2 years in the United States Army, including an internship year at William Beaumont Army Hospital in El Paso, Texas, a year at Fort Bragg, N.C., in 5th Special Forces, a year in Vietnam (1964-65) as a Medical Officer in Special Forces Vietnam, another year at Fort Bragg in the Special Forces Training Group, and a final year in Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., Medical Corps.
He received his Parachute Badge, Air Medal, Combat Medical Badge, Vietnam Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Medal, Army Commendation Medal and the Bronze Star Medal.
After leaving the Army as a Major, he, his wife and family moved to Grand Island, where he joined the Grand Island Clinic. He practiced family medicine there for the next 35 years, retiring on Dec. 31, 1999, exactly 20 years prior to his death.
Bart was a member and elder of the First Presbyterian Church of Grand Island. He enjoyed learning the Bethel Bible Study leadership course and teaching the Bethel Bible course. He was a member of the Hall County Medical Society, the VFW and the American Legion, as well as the Riverside Golf Club where he loved to play golf. He cherished the 40 years of summers he spent with his wife, children, grandchildren and friends at Johnson Lake in Elwood.
After retiring, the Urbauers became snowbirds, spending the winter months in Vero Beach. Bart was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Vero Beach and the Mustang Club, and a former member of Grand Harbor Golf Club. He and his wife made The Isles of Waterway Village in Vero Beach their permanent home in 2015.
Bart will be remembered for his compassionate and gentle nature, the twinkle in his eye, his dry sense of humor, his patriotism and his deep faith in our Lord Jesus Christ. Everyone that met him loved “Papa Bart.”
He is survived by his high school sweetheart, Arladeane “Arly” Mae Johnson Urbauer, with whom he celebrated 60 years of marriage on Dec. 22, 2019; three daughters and two sons-in-law, Angela and Garth Bauknecht of Marietta, Ga., Rebecca and Alex Hodos of Parkville, Mo., and Kimberly Urbauer of Leeds, England; and a son, Matthew Urbauer of Grand Island. He was the loving grandfather of Caroline Bauknecht Lee, Barton Bauknecht, Josh Hodos, Frankie, Katherine, Mark, Lakota, and Sawnee Urbauer and Sophia Smith. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Donna Johnson Grothen, as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Grace (Welch) Urbauer; his wife’s parents, Edmond “Bud” and Esteleen (Kauffman) Johnson; two brothers-in-law, Edmond Johnson and Donald Johnson; and a granddaughter, Cheyenne Urbauer.
The family would like to express their thanks for the wonderful help and care given during his 25-year courageous battle with heart disease: most recently by VNA hospice as well as the doctors and staff of the St. Francis Hospital in Grand Island, the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, and the Cleveland Clinic/Indian River Hospital in Vero Beach.
If desired, in lieu of flowers, friends may make memorial contributions to Hastings College Foundation, RE: Dr. Barton Urbauer ‘59 Memorial Pre-Med Student Scholarship, 710 N. Turner Ave., Hastings, NE 68901.
