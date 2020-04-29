Barbara Louise Voorhees, 74, of Grand Island passed away Monday, April 27, 2020.
A private Celebration of Life service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 30, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Family and friends are welcome to participate in the virtual service, which will be livestreamed on the All Faiths Funeral Home Facebook page. Pastor Todd Bowen will officiate.
Burial will be Friday in Westlawn Hillcrest Cemetery in Omaha. Pastor Eric Olson will officiate.
More details will follow.
