Barbara Louise Voorhees, 73, of Grand Island passed away Monday, April 27, 2020.
There will be a private celebration of life service held at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 30, at All Faiths Funeral Home. However, family and friends are welcome to participate in the virtual service which will be livestreamed on the All Faiths Funeral Home Facebook page. Pastor Todd Bowen will officiate.
Burial will be Friday at Westlawn Hillcrest Cemetery in Omaha. Pastor Eric Olson will officiate.
Barbara was born Dec. 7, 1946, in El Paso, Texas, the daughter of Wiley and Willie Mae (Nunley) Shoemaker. She graduated from Sanderson High School, Texas, in 1965, before attending Durham Business College in San Antonio, graduating in 1966.
Barbara was employed with Texas Pharmacal Company.
On July 14, 1967, Barbara was united in marriage to Donald Voorhees in Sanderson, Texas, following his discharge from the U.S. Army. They soon relocated to Omaha, where they made their home for the next 40 plus years. They were blessed with one son, Jeffrey Douglas Voorhees. The couple moved to Grand Island in 2016.
Those who cherish her memory include sisters, Glenda (Kyle) Walker, Nancy (Charles) Fletcher and Lisa Herrington and brother, David Shoemaker, all of Texas; sister-in-law, Virginia (Ron) Townsend, of Grand Island; mother of her grandchildren, Katie (Tim) Thurkettle, of Hudsonville, Mich.; grandchildren, Calvin, Hannah, Felicity and Gabriel Voorhees; numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald, in 2017; son, Jeffrey, in 2008; and her parents.
Memorials are suggested to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or to an organization of the donor’s choice in Barbara’s name.
