Barbara Taylor, 83

WOOD RIVER — Barbara A. Taylor, 83, of Wood River died Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island, with her three children by her side.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at the First Presbyterian Church in Wood River. Pastor Brad Jepsen will officiate. Burial will be in the Grand Island Cemetery at 1:30 p.m.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Apfel Funeral Home in Wood River. Memorials are suggested to the First Presbyterian Church-Wood River or the Wood River Community Foundation. Apfel Funeral Home is serving the family.

Barbara Ann Taylor was born March 3, 1936, at Paulsboro, N.J., to H. Clayton and Eleanor (Richie) Delamater. She grew up and received her education in Paulsboro, graduating from Paulsboro High School in 1953.

She was united in marriage to Donald E. Taylor on Feb. 12, 1955, at Paulsboro. The couple moved to Wood River. Barbara worked for the Bosselman Travel Center at Wood River for 31 years.

She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Wood River, a member of session, the Board of Elders, and a member of the Presbyterian Women. She was also a former Deacon and former Sunday school teacher for the church.

Barbara enjoyed various handcrafts, time spent at lunch with friends from the community, Wood River Senior Center and especially enjoyed the time she spent with her family.

Survivors include two daughters and sons-in-law, Ella and Donald Ray Heath of St. Edward and Irene and Robert Falldorf of Grand Island; two sons, Oliver Lee Taylor of Lincoln and Allen D. Taylor of Beatrice; six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; two sisters, Margaret Connell of Gettysburg, Pa., and Alice Chase of Wynnewood, Pa.; and two brothers, Thomas Delamater of Willow Grove, Pa., and Dr. Jerome Delamater of Brooklyn, N.Y.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald, in 2018; a son, Clayton Taylor, and a grandson, Keith Falldorf; two sisters, Eleanor Lyons and Marion Delamater; and a brother, Harry Delamater.

