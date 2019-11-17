LINCOLN — It is with great sadness that the family of Barbara Kay Sandberg Krzycki announces her passing on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Lincoln, at the age of 77 years.
A memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Indian Hills Church, 1000 S. 84th St., in Lincoln.
A native of Hershey, Barbara attended Star School, south of Hershey and Hershey High School. She married Theodore Krzycki of Elba in 1972. Barb and Ted lived in Grand Island until 1987, when they moved to Lincoln. Barbara worked as a 911 operator in Grand Island and for Gallup in Lincoln. After retiring, she worked for Visiting Angels Homecare.
Barbara enjoyed family, friends and church activities all her life, and could be counted on to take care of whoever was in need. She enjoyed travel and joined her husband, Ted, on his over-the-road trucking journeys, as well as visiting her children and grandchildren as far away as Germany and as close as Texas.
Barbara will be sadly missed by her husband, Ted; and her children and their spouses, Jim and Sandra Pelton and Brenda and Andrew Ringgold. She is also mourned by her brother, Gary Sandberg of Seattle, Wash.; and her sister, Mary Sandberg Werner of Lincoin.
Barbara will be lovingly remembered by her grandchildren, Anna (Jeovany) Zelaya, James (Alyssa) Pelton, Joel (Rachelle) Pelton, Sam (Katie) Pelton, Micah (Christa) Pelton, Luke Pelton, Briana Ringgold, Second Lieutenant Drew (Jennifer) Ringgold, Brett (Quinn) Ringgold, and Braedyn Ringgold; great-grandchildren, Sìdney, Ella, Hayden, Everett, Jaemily, Elijah, Stryder, Royal, John Mark, Annie, Branson and Gideon; and nephews and nieces, Vanya Sandberg, Michael Sandberg, Carolyn Werner and fiancé Dan Emken, and Sara Werner.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Malcolm and Irene Sandberg; and a sister-in-law, Esther Sandberg.