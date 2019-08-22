Barbara Louise (Johannsen) Eilts was born at the Century Family farm at Harlan, Iowa, on Aug. 5, 1938, daughter of Arnold and Maxine (Koos) Johannsen.
Memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, at the First-Faith United Methodist Church in Grand Island, with Pastor Trudy Kenyon Anderson officiating.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until the start of the service. Inurnment will be on Sunday at the Layton Township Cemetery in Walnut, Iowa.
She was baptized and confirmed at the Peace Evangelical and Reformed Church at Walnut, Iowa. She attended Jackson No. 9 and Monroe No. 2 country schools in Shelby County, and graduated from Harlan High School in l956. Barb was active in 4-H and other school functions, and was Shelby County 4-H president.
She was employed at ASCS Office in Harlan from 1956 to 1960.
She married John R. Eilts on Jan. 25, 1958, in Walnut, Iowa. To them five children were born: Christie Louise (and the late Dan) Schreiber of Eagle, Randal Richard Eilts (Lori) of Heath, Texas, Brenda Sue Roth (Mark) of Camarillo, Calif., Laurie Lee Clark (Ed) of Brenham, Texas, and Melissa Jo Schultz (Tim) of Platte City, Mo.
Barbara moved from Harlan, Iowa, to Wahoo in August 1968, and in 1973 moved to Grand Island. As a devoted wife and mother, Barb was the lifeline of the family, supporting the many work and school activities of her husband and children. From 4-H, scouting, MYF youth group and Husker Harvest Days to kickoff meetings, she filled her days as taxi, handyman, and jack-of-all-trades. She lovingly sacrificed her own needs to do what she could to help her family achieve their dreams. Even from afar, Barb was the biggest cheerleader and encourager to her grandchildren as they pursued their passions.
When her family got older, she worked part time at Arby’s, Runza, Amigos and Shopko in Grand Island. She was a former member of the Zenobia Rebekah Lodge in Harlan, Iowa, and a member of the First-Faith UMC, where she enjoyed her time with her friends folding bulletins and attending book study and circle, at the time of her death.
When she was not cheering on her Huskers or sitting outside enjoying her cherished neighbors, you would find Barb on her computer, reading, crocheting hangers or watching her favorite shows. But her all-time favorite activity was spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Surviving her are her children and spouses and 15 grandchildren, Adam Jacob, Rebecca Louise, Elizabeth Christine and Danielle Marie Schreiber; Jonathan Richard (Rachael), Jennifer Grace Groom (Mark), and James William (Taylor) Eilts; Nathan Andrew, Aaron Michael and Mikaela Marie Roth; Thomas Edward (Victoria) and Emily Jo Clark; Kevin Allen, Garrett Timothy and Ryan Joseph Schultz. She’s also survived by three great-grandchildren, Ella Presley and Quentin Zerr Eilts and Piper Dawn Groom; a sister, Marlene Marshall (Ed) of Burnsville, Minn.; a brother, Stanley Johannsen (Veretta) of Pharr, Texas; a sister-in-law, Cathy Johannsen of Harlan, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in her death were her husband, John Richard; her father and mother, Arnold Christian and Maxine Sophia Johannsen; her brother, Darryl Bruce Johannsen; her son-in-law, Daniel Adam Schreiber; and her father- and mother-in-law, Herman and Wilma Eilts.