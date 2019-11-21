ORD — Barbara Collins, 87, of Ord passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at the Community Memorial Health Center in Burwell.
Graveside Services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Ord City Cemetery. The Rev. Stefanie Hayes will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Ord Flag Fund at Auble’s Pond. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Barbara Ellen was born April 1, 1932, at Ericson, to Dudley and Julia (Speidel) Philbrick. She was raised in Valley County where she also received her early education and then graduated from Ord High School in 1950.
Following high school, Barb worked at the Safeway in the meat department and later at the Classic for Men as a clerk and seamstress. Barb was a local Avon representative for many years.
On May 28, 1955, Barb was united in marriage to Kenneth R. Collins at St. Louis, Missouri. The couple lived their entire married life on the farm in Valley County, northeast of Ord, where they farmed and raised cattle, sheep and milk cows. While on the farm, Barb raised a large garden and did a lot of canning. She had a special love for her many farm cats and enjoyed embroidering.
She was very active in the VFW Auxiliary and American Legion Auxiliary. She served in many capacities and held many offices including president of the State VFW Auxiliary in 1987-88. Barb and Ken volunteered in the Legion Baseball Program; the Vet’s Grounds and represented their country by marching in many local parades. As a couple they enjoyed traveling and socializing with their many friends.
Survivors include three daughters and two sons-in-law, Sandy and Duaine Simpson, Carla (Mrs. Dan) Timmerman and Shelley and Jerry Collier, all of Ord; eight grandchildren and their spouses, Tara Mundt, Ryan and Lacey Simpson, Holly and Greg Harker, Scott and Jamie Simpson, Kelsey and Jesse Hurlbert, Shea Timmerman, Kylee and Jared Hardy and Tyler and Chelsea Collier; and 17 great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Norma Philbrick of Ord.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ken; a son-in-law, Dan Timmerman; a grandson-in-law, Lonnie Mundt; a sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Leon Klanecky; three brothers and a sister-in-law, Dale and Wilma Philbrick, and Robert and Warren Philbrick.