BROWNSVILLE, Texas — Barbara June “Bobbie” (Mileger) Shuck was born March 19, 1926, in Edgar and entered into eternal peace on Feb. 18, 2020, at the Valley Regional Hospital in Brownsville, Texas, with her five children by her side.
Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at the Williams Funeral Home Chapel in Edgar. Pastor David King will be officiating. Burial will be held in the Edgar Cemetery, Edgar.
Condolences may be sent to the family at wmsfh.com. Williams Funeral Home of Edgar is in charge of the arrangements.
Bobbie lived a long and fulfilling life of 93 years and was ready to “go home” to be with her beloved husband, Bill, and her dear sisters, Billie and Pat. Bobbie was the middle daughter of Ralph and Fannie (Jeffs) Mileger, and lived her entire life in the Edgar community.
Those who are blessed to have had her in their life and will cherish her memory forever are her children: daughter, Pam Shuck Maynard of Edgar and her son, Andy and his sons, Jackson and Jake Mace-Maynard; son, Tom Shuck of Toronto, Canada and Clearwater, Fla., his wife, Dianne, their son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Britta Shuck, and their daughter Justine Shuck; son, Sam Shuck of Wood River, his wife, Sonja, their daughters, Serina Shuck and Megan Shaw, her husband Darren and their children Madison, Landon and Grant; son, Brad Shuck of Edgar, his wife Pam, their children Norrisa Flores and her husband James and their children Cora and Ruby; Riley Shuck and boyfriend Brandon Benes; Kalen Shuck and his wife Kym and their children Ashton and Adalyn; and Breanna Elting and her husband Carl and their child Gabriel; son Greg Shuck of Edgar and his children, Connor, Colton, Hayden and Parker.
She will also be fondly remembered by special nieces and nephews: Kay (McLaughlin) and Ray Griffiths and their family; Robin (Swanson) and Ed Skinner and family; John and Mary Larson and family; Jill Larson and family; Pam Swanson and family; Celia Swanson and family; Doug and Vicki McLaughlin and family; Cathy (Shuck) Chowenhill and family; and Billy Shuck and family; plus many, many other cherished relatives and dear friends.