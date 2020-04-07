ST. LIBORY — Barbara Ann “Barb” (Boardman) Julesgard of St. Libory passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020.
There will be a private family service held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at All Faiths Funeral Home, which will be live streamed on the All Faiths Funeral Home–Grand Island Facebook page. Pastor Lisa Ewald will officiate. Private burial with family present will be at Grand Island City Cemetery.
There is a visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at All Faiths Funeral Home adhering to the current restrictions in place of fewer than 10 at a public gathering. Family will not be present. Family and friends are welcome to phone All Faiths Funeral Home and have their signatures added to the register.
Barbara was born June 3, 1948, in Genoa, the daughter of George and Bertha (Swartz) Boardman. She attended grade school at Liberty Knoll country school south of Fullerton, and graduated from Fullerton High School in 1966.
On June 10, 1972, she married Donald D. Julesgard in Grand Island at the First Presbyterian Church. The couple made St. Libory their home.
Barb was employed at the Cornhusker Army Ammunition Plant before working at Northwestern Bell in Grand Island. She has also worked at the Lutheran Hospital, Tiffany Square and Grand Island Physical Therapy.
Barb enjoyed cooking, including making wedding, birthday and graduation cakes. She liked fishing in Minnesota every year, and was a Husker fan. She especially loved being around her beloved grandchildren.
Those left to cherish Barb’s memory include her children, Kevin (Mandie) of St. Libory and Stacy (Aaron) Scholz of Grand Island; and six grandchildren, Alexis and Kylie Julesgard, and Connor, Spencer, Ryan and Mason Scholz.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 47 years in January 2020; sister, Marge (Boardman) Good; brother, Melvin Boardman; and parents, George and Bertha Boardman.
Memorials may be sent to the family at All Faiths Funeral Home to be designated at a later date.
