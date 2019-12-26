WOOD RIVER — Barbara A. Taylor, 83, of Wood River died Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island with her three children by her side.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at the First Presbyterian Church in Wood River. Pastor Brad Jepsen will officiate. Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. in the Grand Island Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday Dec. 30, 2019, at Apfel Funeral Home in Wood River. Memorials are suggested to the First Presbyterian Church – Wood River or the Wood River Community Foundation.

More details will appear later.

To send flowers to the family of Barbara Taylor, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our Daily Obituaries Email:

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Service information

Dec 30
Visitation
Monday, December 30, 2019
4:00PM-7:00PM
Apfel Funeral Home - Wood River
411 West 11th
Wood River, NE 68883
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Barbara's Visitation begins.
Dec 31
Service
Tuesday, December 31, 2019
11:00AM
First Presbyterian Church - Wood River
202 E 12th St
Wood River, NE 68883
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Barbara's Service begins.

Tags