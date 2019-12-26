WOOD RIVER — Barbara A. Taylor, 83, of Wood River died Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island with her three children by her side.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at the First Presbyterian Church in Wood River. Pastor Brad Jepsen will officiate. Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. in the Grand Island Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday Dec. 30, 2019, at Apfel Funeral Home in Wood River. Memorials are suggested to the First Presbyterian Church – Wood River or the Wood River Community Foundation.
More details will appear later.