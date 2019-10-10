AURORA — Barb Person, 83, of Aurora passed away Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Memorial Community Care.
Private family burial will be in the Aurora Cemetery, followed by a Memorial Celebration of Life Service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at the Evangelical Covenant Church 1009 First St., Aurora. The Rev. Karl Larson will officiate.
No visitation. Memorials may be made in care of the Evangelical Covenant Church or the Memorial Hospital Foundation. Higby-McQuiston Mortuary is handling these arrangements. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.
Barbara L. Person, the daughter of Elmer A. and Evelyn Josephine (Nyblom) Palmberg, was born at Grand Island on Feb. 4, 1936, and passed away at Aurora on Oct. 3, 2019, at the age of 83.
Barb grew up in Aurora and graduated from Aurora High School in 1953. She graduated from North Park College in Chicago, Ill., in 1955. Following her graduation, she attended the University of Nebraska.
Barb was united in marriage to Robert Person on Sept. 7, 1956, in Aurora. Following their marriage they lived in Aurora the rest of their married lives. In 1972 Barb was the founder of Mo-Nets in Aurora, which she operated for 35 years until she sold the business in 2007.
Barb was a longtime member of the Evangelical Covenant Church in Aurora, where she served in many capacities. She was active in the community, serving on the Aurora Housing Authority Board, Chamber of Commerce, Liberty Bells and Midwest Covenant Homes in Stromsburg.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Bob of Aurora; two children, Doug (Robin) Person of San Francisco, Calif., and Deb (Chris) Andersen of Minneapolis, Minn.; six grandchildren, Austin (Lisa) Person, Graham (Maggie) Person, Madeline (Ethan) Person, Sophie Andersen, Kate Andersen and Nicole Borders; three great-grandchildren; sister, Lorey Wadell; and brothers-in-law, Roy Friesen, Karl (Phyllis) Person, Lyle (Diane) Person and Ken (Rita) Person; She is also survived by nieces and nephews, other family members and many close friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; in-laws, Malvin and Ruth Person; sister, Phyllis Friesen; brother-in-law, Delmer Wadell; niece, Lisa Wadell Smith; and nephew, Brent Wadell